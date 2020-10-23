Authorities investigate three-vehicle crash in Sioux County

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a three-vehicle crash that occurred one mile west of Boyden.

According to a release, on Oct 21, at 2:57 p.m. , authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash. Hunter Den Besten, 16, of Boyden was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu going east on 320th Street. Braden Dokter, 15, of Boyden was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, headed east on 320th Street behind Den Besten. Lyndsey Moser, 16, of Sanborn, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu going east on 320th Street behind Dokter.

Den Besten stopped for a turning vehicle, Dokter swerved to avoid striking Den Besten and Moser struck Besten and Dokter.

No injuries were reported.

Den Besten’s Chevrolet sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. The Pontiac sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage. Moser’s Chevrolet sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

Moser was cited for following too close.

