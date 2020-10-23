Authorities investigate three-vehicle crash in Sioux County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a three-vehicle crash that occurred one mile west of Boyden.

According to a release, on Oct 21, at 2:57 p.m. , authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash. Hunter Den Besten, 16, of Boyden was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu going east on 320th Street. Braden Dokter, 15, of Boyden was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, headed east on 320th Street behind Den Besten. Lyndsey Moser, 16, of Sanborn, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu going east on 320th Street behind Dokter.

Den Besten stopped for a turning vehicle, Dokter swerved to avoid striking Den Besten and Moser struck Besten and Dokter.

No injuries were reported.

Den Besten’s Chevrolet sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. The Pontiac sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage. Moser’s Chevrolet sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

Moser was cited for following too close.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories