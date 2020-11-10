Authorities investigate stabbing incident in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Wakefield.

According to a release, the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman regarding a stabbing that happened at 205 Highland Street in Wakefield. The caller stated there was blood all over the garage, and her 34-year-old son was missing.

After authorities were dispatched to the scene, the Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical Center that a 34-year-old was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Latest Stories