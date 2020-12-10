Authorities investigate near head-on collision in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Stanton.

According to a release, around 7:40 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a two vehicle accident on 561st Avenue near the Eagle Ridge housing development, northwest of Stanton. The crash occurred when a car going north turned into a private drive in the path of a car driving south that ended with a nearly head-on crash.

Both drivers and a passenger were restrained and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

All those involved declined medical treatment at the scene and both vehicles were total losses. Officials said that seat belts were worn and is credited with preventing serious injuries.