Authorities investigate CO leak at Wakefield restaurant

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — Numerous fire and EMS agencies responded to a Wakefield establishment Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., emergency personnel were called to a carbon monoxide leak at County Lanes and Dining on 311 Main Street in Wakefield.

Authorities said that five have been taken to the hospital, and eight others have been checked and released.

Authorities on the scene requested mutual aid from Wayne, Allen, and Emerson first responders.

Officials are still investigating what caused the leak.

