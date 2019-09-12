Authorities investigate Clay County burglary

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary near Peterson, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened on an acreage north of Peterson. There, a large safe with cash, jewelry, and firearms was stolen. They believe that it happened sometime between the afternoon of August 27 and the early morning of August 28.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by the Clay County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and a conviction.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 712-262-3221.