NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Officials have identified a woman who died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (SDDPS) identified her as Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion.

On Saturday, a construction semi-truck pulling trailers driven by Kelly Westadt, 53, of Sioux Falls, was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 at 4:54 a.m., according to a release from SDDPS.

The release said Taylor was walking in the driving lane when the semi hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westadt was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.