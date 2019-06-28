Authorities identify victims of deadly crash near Meadow Grove, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victims of a two-vehicle crash near Meadow Grove Thursday that killed one and hospitalized another.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred Thursday around 11 a.m. on Highway 275 on the Buffalo Creek Bridge on the west side Meadow Grove.

They said that Dixie Hood, 63, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene of the crash. Delbert Heithoff, 86, of Elgin, was taken to Faith Regional Emergency Room.

Officials said that Heithoff was driving a pickup east when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a minivan driven by Hood.

The sheriff’s office said neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.