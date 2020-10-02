Authorities identify victims in fatal crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities Friday have identified the victims in a fatal crash near Remsen.

The crash that killed one and hospitalized others occurred on Highway 3 and Highway 140 east of Remsen Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., according to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Israel Blancarte Verastegui, 68, of Worthington, Minnesota, was driving a car north on Highway 140 when they failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a minivan, driven by Jerry Lee Shenfelter, 69, of Le Mars, going east.

Verastegui suffered fatal injuries because of the crash. A passenger in the car, Jose Everardo Cutino Ramirez, 34, also of Worthington, Minnesota, suffered minor injuries.

Shenfelter suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Both the car and minivan are considered a total loss.