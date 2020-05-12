Authorities identify victim of deadly shooting near Merrill, Iowa

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim who was found dead after authorities were called to a domestic dispute in rural Merrill after a Monday incident.

Authorities were called to 20139 Echo Road, about 9 miles west of Merrill, Monday around 11:45 a.m. for a domestic dispute, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. While law enforcement was en route, a person was reported as shot at the location.

After taking the suspect into custody, law enforcement found a man dead inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Kevin Juzek, 51, of the residence.

Thomas Knapp

Courtesy Plymouth County Sheriff’s Offce

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa.

The suspect, Thomas Knapp, 81, of rural Merrill, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon-first offense. He is being held in the Plymouth County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected.