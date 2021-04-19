Authorities identify victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Sioux County

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a weekend motorcycle crash.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said they investigated the crash that took place about six miles south of Rock Valley on Elmwood Avenue Sunday around 11:40 a.m.

They said Jana Haglund, 55, of Sioux Center, was driving a motorcycle south when she lost control and enter the northbound lane, and hit a car driven by Dyson Kooima, 19, of Rock Valley. Haglund was thrown from the motorcycle and entered the east ditch.

Haglund was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. Kooima was to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The car had about $8,000 in damage, and the motorcycle had an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Ambulance.

