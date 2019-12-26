Authorities identify victim of deadly crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash near Le Mars on Tuesday that killed one person and injured others.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday that Evan Nettleton, 26, of Sioux City, died as a result of a crash about 10 miles south of Le Mars at the intersection of C70 and K49 on Tuesday around 11:40 a.m.

At the time of the collision, Nettleton was driving an SUV west on C70. The sheriff’s office said that Timothy Wolfswinkel, 42, of Dallas Center, Iowa was driving a pick up north on K49 when he failed to stop at a stop sign for some reason and then collided with Nettleton’s SUV. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in a field.

Wolfswinkel and two passengers, his daughters of 4 and 5-years old, were take to a hospital for minor injuries.