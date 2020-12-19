Authorities identify victim killed in Pisgah hit-and-run

PISGAH, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities identified the victim who was killed after a hit-and-run in Pisgah, Iowa.

Authorities said Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, Iowa, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. of a hit-and-run outside Dave’s Old Home Cafe on Thursday night. Deputies found a man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities details of the incident as well as involved parties.

The suspect, Kristopher Erlbacher, 28, of Woodbine, Iowa, returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Erlbacher was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.