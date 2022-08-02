WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) — The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Carlos Mora, 22, of Wisner.

Authorities received a report Friday around 11 p.m. of the crash on Highway 275 west of Beemer.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that Mora was driving a 2013 Chyrsler east and crossed the center line before then colliding head-on with a westbound 1996 Dodge pickup driven by a 16-year-old. An eastbound 1997 Chevy pickup driven by Elijah Gonzalez, of Norfolk, 28, then hit Mora’s car.

Mora died at the scene. The teen was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries. Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that seatbelts were not in use.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire and Rescue, and Wisner Fire and Rescue assisted the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office.