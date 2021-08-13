Authorities identify victim in fatal semi, motorcycle crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash between a semi and motorcycle on Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday.

In a Friday release, the Sioux City police said David VanWhye, 59, died in the crash.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Lewis Boulevard for a crash Thursday, around 11:10 a.m.

Police said a semi was going south on Lewis Boulevard and stopped at Northbrook Drive in an attempt to make a left turn. The motorcycle was driving behind the semi and was unable to stop, hitting the rear end of the semi trailer.

VanWhye was pronounced dead at the scene.