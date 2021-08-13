Authorities identify victim in fatal semi, motorcycle crash in Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash between a semi and motorcycle on Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday.

In a Friday release, the Sioux City police said David VanWhye, 59, died in the crash.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Lewis Boulevard for a crash Thursday, around 11:10 a.m.

Police said a semi was going south on Lewis Boulevard and stopped at Northbrook Drive in an attempt to make a left turn. The motorcycle was driving behind the semi and was unable to stop, hitting the rear end of the semi trailer.

VanWhye was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories