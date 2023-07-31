VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a weekend stabbing in Vermillion.

The Vermillion Police Department said in a release that the victim was Christopher Bartling, 47, from Vermillion.

Sunday around 4:09 a.m., the police received a report of a stabbing. Authorities arrived at the scene to find Bartling deceased.

As a result, Chezayia Liggins, 20, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Liggins’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

The police said there are not other suspects believed to be involved.

An autopsy has been scheduled, the release states, and an investigation is ongoing.