Authorities identify teen siblings killed in Plymouth County crash

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the two siblings that died in a crash near Hinton.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said Ella Holtzen, 18, and Harrison Holtzen, 14, both of Sioux City, died after being taken to Sioux City hospitals after a two-vehicle collision on K22 near the intersection of Granite Avenue Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said that Ella Holtzen was driving a 2010 Honda Civic was driving north when it entered a curve in the road and started to slide. A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was going south when the Honda hit it on the passenger side. The sheriff’s office said that the road was completely covered in ice at the time.

Ella Holtzen and Harrison Holtzen were taken to Sioux City hospitals where they died. The pickup had a single driver, William Samuelson, 66 of Sioux City, who had no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.