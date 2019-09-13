Authorities identify Sioux City man who died in Storm Lake crash

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man died in a two-vehicle collision in Storm Lake Thursday morning and three others were injured.

Authorities were called to the collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 110 in Storm lake Thursday around 7:30 a.m., according to the Storm Lake Poice Department.

They said that a sem driven by Ricky Mandernach, 47, of Storm Lake, was going west on Highway 7 when it hit a van on the passenger side that was going north on Highway 110 which then rolled into the northwest ditch.

The van was driven by Jeffrey Wagner, 67, of Sioux City, with two passengers identified as Gerald Heiskell, 55 of Sioux City, and Gregory Walcott, 54, of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Storm Lake Fire Department had to extricate all three passengers of the van. The three were taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment where Heiskell was pronounced dead.

Mandernach was taken to a medical center by private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries. The condition of Mandernach and Walcott were not known as of Friday morning.

The Storm Lake Police Department and Iowa State Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.