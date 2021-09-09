Authorities identify pedestrian hit killed in crash near Harrisburg, S.D.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed in a Saturday crash near Harrisburg, South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Bret Butcher, 24, of Anchorage, Alaska.

Officials said Heather Brooks, 39, of Sioux Falls, was driving an SUV north on Highway 115 about a mile west of Harrisburg Saturday around 10:40 p.m. when the vehicle hit Butcher. Butcher was walking south in the northbound lane when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks was not injured during the incident.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said that no charges are pending.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.