Authorities identify man who drowned in Missouri River saving his daughters

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the man that drowned in the Missouri River over the weekend.

The South Sioux Fire Department identified the drowning victim as that of 49-year-old Felipe Mendoza of South Sioux City.

They said that Mendoza was at the river with his family early Saturday evening when his two daughters got caught in a water eddy. He jumped in the river and rescued them but was then taken under by the currents.

Crews from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, North Sioux Fire Department, and South Sioux Fire Department worked together to search for Mendoza .

After enough time, the rescue effort became a recovery effort. They found Mendoza’s body at river mile marker 738 by using onboard side scan sonar systems.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories