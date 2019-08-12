Authorities identify man who drowned in Missouri River saving his daughters

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the man that drowned in the Missouri River over the weekend.

The South Sioux Fire Department identified the drowning victim as that of 49-year-old Felipe Mendoza of South Sioux City.

They said that Mendoza was at the river with his family early Saturday evening when his two daughters got caught in a water eddy. He jumped in the river and rescued them but was then taken under by the currents.

Crews from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, North Sioux Fire Department, and South Sioux Fire Department worked together to search for Mendoza .

After enough time, the rescue effort became a recovery effort. They found Mendoza’s body at river mile marker 738 by using onboard side scan sonar systems.