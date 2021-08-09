Authorities identify man who damaged Sioux City businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was taken into custody for damaging a couple of in downtown Sioux City Sunday has been identified by authorities.

Ryan Redler, 37, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged for late evening criminal mischief incidents that took place in the downtown area on Sunday.

According to court documents, Redler used a hammer to shatter glass windows in various locations, including the Prime Assisted Living Center, Gospel Mission, Sioux City Police Department, and a federal courthouse. Cutting himself from the glass, he entered the buildings and tracked blood everywhere.

When authorities tried to arrest and treat Redler’s cuts, he charged at one person and pushed an EMT.

Redler was booked in the Woodbury County Jail after receiving treatment at MercyOne. He is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of assault by inmate with bodily fluids and held on a $20,000 bond.

Court filings said damages done to the buildings add up to around $6,500.