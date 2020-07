LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities identify man who died after being trapped in grain bin near Le Mars Tuesday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Daniel Cronin, 65.

A release from the sheriff’s office said they were alerted of a man trapped in a grain bin about five miles east of Le Mars Tuesday morning.

Officials said Cronin man was loosening stuck corn in the grain bin. Even with safety measures in place, he was still pulled in when the crust broke.