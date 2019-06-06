Authorities identify man found in ditch near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the body that was found in a ditch near Jefferson, South Dakota Wednesday afternoon.

The Union County Sheriff’s office said they received a report of a man found in a burnt ditch on 480th Avenue, about a quarter mile south of County Road 1B, around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said that the body was that of Bernard Hall, 96, of Elk Point. The fire was still burning in the ditch when authorities arrived, and it was extinguished by the Jefferson Fire.

With information from witnesses, the sheriff’s office believes Hall was burning the field and ditch where his body was found.

