CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the ice fisherman whose body was recovered from a pond near Cherokee.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as that of Michael Halder, 66, of Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office said they had received a call about a missing ice fisherman shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authoritities recovered the body from a rural farm pond south of Cherokee about an hour later. Halder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Cherokee Fire Department, Aurelia Fire Department, Cherokee Emergency Management, Cherokee Police Department, Plymouth and Buena Vista County Dive Teams, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Wings Rescue.