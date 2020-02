REMBRANDT, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a structural collapse in Rembrandt Friday.

Authorities identified the victim as Humberto Jesus Lopez of Worthington, Minnesota.

The Buena Vista County EMA said that a structural failure had resulted in a catastrophic collapse of equipment within a barn at Rembrandt Foods Friday morning.

They verified that one employee was inside. After a search, responders recovered Jesus Lopez’s body Saturday afternoon.