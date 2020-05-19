Authorities identify cause of weekend house fire in Sioux City that injured 2 was lit cigarette

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the cause of a Sunday house fire in Sioux City that injured two men.

The investigation into the cause of this fire revealed that a lit cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom. The fire then spread throughout the contents of the bedroom.

Two victims were rescued from the fire. They are Franklin Barclay, 64, and Darrold Barclay, 60. Sioux City Fire Rescue said they are at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska and are in stable condition at this time. The two were brothers and residents of the home. They were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in critical condition before being flown to Lincoln.

According to a release from the Sioux City Fire Rescue, crews were called to a structure fire at 1613 West 15th Street Sunday just after 8 p.m. They were told that two people were still in the home. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the home and removed the victims from the second floor of the home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said there were no working smoke alarms found in the home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind people of the importance of working smoke alarms. A fire in the home produces large amounts of toxic smoke and grows rapidly given the

make-up of the contents of today’s homes. A working smoke alarm on every level of your home should give you time to escape, when paired with an escape plan.