Authorities identify body recovered from Virgin Lake near Ruthven

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the body that was recovered from Virgin Lake near Ruthven in July.

According to a release, the Palo Alto Police Department got a report on July 22 at 1:16 p.m. of a possible body in Virgin Lake.

The body was seen 25 feet from the shore, where it was removed from the lake and taken to the Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny, Iowa.

The body was identified as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager from Washington, Iowa. A final report will be released to law enforcement when final testing is complete.

Search warrants were executed on Friday at two homes in Emmetsburg and three vehicles, and authorities seized numerous items to be analyzed.

The investigation is still continuing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office at 712-852-3535.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Palo Alto County Coroner, Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Sheriff’s Office Emmetsburg assisted the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.