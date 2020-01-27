Authorities identify body in Norfolk death investigation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the body found after firefighters were called to a residence on Friday.

After an autopsy on Saturday, they identified the body as Robert L. Nelson, 64, of Norfolk, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

Authorities were called to a house on the 500 block of Blaine Avenue in Norfolk Friday morning at 9:55 after a postal carrier saw the house filled with smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found Nelson’s body.

Authorities said that the fire appears to be accidental in nature. Damage to the structure is estimated at $24,000, and $12,000 for the contents.

They are waiting on the formal autopsy reports from the pathologist.