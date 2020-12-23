Authorities identify body found in Plymouth County ditch fire

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials have identified a body found in a vehicle that was involved in a ditch fire on December 18 in Plymouth County.

According to a release, Iowa State Medical identified the individual as Jeremy A. Parker, 43, of Macy, Nebraska.

Around 11:16 p.m. on December 18, Akron Fire and Ambulance and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a ditch fire that involved a vehicle at 25133 Highway 12, Westfield, Iowa.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, it was determined there was a deceased person inside the vehicle.

Investigators determined this was a one-vehicle crash that happened when the vehicle was heading north on Highway 12 and entered the east ditch when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a tree before coming to a rest and started on fire along with the ditch.

The LeMars Police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.