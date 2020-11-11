Authorities ID victim of fatal rollover near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a Tuesday fatal crash near Le Mars.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received reports of a vehicle in a ditch in the 17000 block of Highway 75 near Le Mars Tuesday around 9:05 a.m. The communications center said that initial reports indicated there were life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said that as part of the investigation, they believe a vehicle was driving north on Highway 75 when it hit ice and snow and the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times before coming to a rest along a fence.

One passenger, Saul Medina Gonzaga, 27, of Bellvue, Nebraska, was ejected. He later was pronounced dead at Floyd Valley Hospital.

The driver, Carlos Gomez, and a front seat passenger, Antonio Higveron Lonjinos, both of Omaha, Nebraska were treated at the hospital and released.

The sheriff’s office is investigation the crash alongside the Le Mars Police Department.