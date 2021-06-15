Authorities ID victim found dead on Highway 75

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man that was found dead on a Plymouth County highway has been identified.

Around 3:08 a.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a driver stating they hit something in the roadway. Another 911 caller advised a person was lying in the roadway.

Plymouth County Deputies and Hinton Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and found a dead man. He was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital.

The man has been identified as Blake, Sindelar, 35, of Fremont, Nebraska. The incident is still being investigated.

The Hinton Fire and Ambulance, LeMars Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation helped assist at the scene.