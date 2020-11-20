Authorities ID man killed in Sioux City rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has identified the victim of a rollover crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Chad T. Mannion, 45, of Sioux City, as the victim who passed away in the single vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of W 19th St.

The Sioux City Police Department responded to the crash and found that a 1996 Chevy K1500 pick up truck had been eastbound on W 19th St. when it left the roadway, struck a light pole, and rolled over.

Mannion, who was the only occupant, passed away due to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene to complete a thorough investigation into the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.