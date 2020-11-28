Authorities ID individual killed in motor home crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual who died in a motor home crash near Remsen on Thursday.

According to authorities, Jace William VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton, was killed in the incident. Five other individuals were treated at local hospitals.

The incident took place near the intersection of l-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said an 1998 motor home was heading north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and Le Mars Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.