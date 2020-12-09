Authorities ID homicide victim after body found in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have provided an update on a homicide investigation.

Sioux City Police Department Detectives identified the victim of a homicide that was discovered on December 1 at 2601 Douglas Street. The victim was identified as Daniel Harden, 61, of Sioux City.

Officials said an autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny, Iowa, and ruled his death a homicide. A suspect has not been identified in his murder.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers (712-258-8477).

This is an on-going investigation.