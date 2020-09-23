Authorities ID Akron man killed in crash near Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash near Vermillion, South Dakota.

Justin Montague, 27, of Akron, Iowa, died in a crash on South Dakota Highway 19, eight miles north of Vermillion early Sunday, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

They said in a release that Montague was driving a Jeep and lost control and entered the ditch. He was thrown from the Jeep as a result and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person involved in the crash.

The crash is continued to be investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol

