Authorities ID 75-year-old killed in rollover crash near Viborg, South Dakota

VIBORG, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a woman who died in a fatal crash last Wednesday near Viborg, South Dakota.

Police said that Mary Nelson, 75, of Viborg, was driving on Frog Creek Road when she lost control. Her vehicle then went off the roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Nelson sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Sioux Falls, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Warren Nelson, 75, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.