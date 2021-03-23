Authorities ID 19-year-old killed in fatal Yankton County crash

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old from Yankton has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Yankton.

Preliminary crash information said a vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Freightliner Tractor and Trailer going north.

Abigail Gilkerson, 19, died as a result of her injuries. Willis Vanroekel, of Rock Rapids, was the 64-year-old male driver of the tractor and trailer. He suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.