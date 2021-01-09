Authorities give update on Friday night CO leak in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials have provided an update regarding a carbon monoxide leak at a restaurant in Wakefield.

On Friday night at 10:27 p.m., officials were dispatched to 311 Main Street for a suspected gas leak with people down. Wakefield Fire and Rescue responded within 3 minutes, and they were assisted by the Allen Fire and Rescue, Emerson Fire and Rescue, and Wayne Fire and Providence Medical Center. Other officials that responded to the scene include law enforcement, Black Hills Emergency, and City Utilities.

Officials said five peple were taken to the hospital via ambulance, and 11 people were checked and released at the scene. No one has been reported dead from this incident.

Investigators said the carbon monoxide leak was at fault, and all patients who were taken to the hospital have been treated and released.