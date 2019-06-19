Authorities focus on driving safety during the 100 deadliest days of summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
There are many dangers during the summer months. Everything from severe storms to extreme heat, but drivers also often create dangerous situations. The days between the end of May and beginning of September are known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. It’s because teenagers are out of school and hitting the roads.
Partly because of inexperience, teen drivers are 3 times more likely to have a fatal accident.
“Obviously we’ve had a number of accidents, fatality accidents recently and our concern is that we keep the driving public safe. We just want to make sure that our kids are obeying the laws, driving safely and not talking on their cell phones,” says Lieutenant Don Armstrong of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to talking about safe driving habits with teens, Armstrong says parents also should use those safe driving habits so children have an example to follow.