Authorities find large supply of vape, tobacco products being sold to minors in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s office found more than 400 vape cartridges and related tobacco products, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant on Sunday in Stanton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrant was a result of an investigation by the Sheriff’s office into the unlawful sale of vape products to middle school students in Stanton.

Authorities said two 17-year-olds were arrested at the Stanton High School for contributing to the delinquency of minors and unlawful sale of tobacco products to minors last week.

The investigation revealed a large quantity of vapes were being stored at the Stanton residence, and were recovered during the search.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation continues with additional arrests possible.