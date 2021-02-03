Authorities find drugs, 2-year-old in car after pursuit leading into Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Deputies arrested a man who led them in a pursuit into Sioux City Tuesday night.

Michael James, 28, of Chicago, was driving an SUV west on Highway 20 by Buchanan Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when deputies made a traffic stop, according to court documents. James pulled over before leading authorities in a pursuit.

While driving on Gordon Drive in Sioux City, authorities said James’ vehicle was going more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. Authorities were able to flatten the tires, ending the pursuit.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a container with marijuana in it and a baggie with 4.6 grams of rocks of cocaine individually packaged. They also saw a 2-year-old in the back seat without a seat belt or car seat.

Documents state that James admitted to smoking marijuana before driving, and he failed field sobriety testing.

James was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, child endangerment-no injury, and OWI. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $15,000.