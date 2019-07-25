Authorities encourage patience with I-29 traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a frustrating situation for many Siouxland drivers who are not used to waiting in traffic for this long, but local law enforcement want to encourage everyone to remain patient and courteous to their fellow drivers to help cut down on the frustrations often sparked by these long delays.

“You just need to remember to take turns and remember that everyone wants to get home or where ever they’re going and recognize that this is going to be a common occurrence for a while and give yourself some added time,” Iowa State Patrol Trooper Nick Albrecht.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said that if the weather agrees, they hope to have the construction on the bridge completed by Friday morning.