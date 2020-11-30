Authorities direct traffic around semi crash west of Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-tractor crash west of Stanton on Monday morning.
According to a release, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 24, 2.5 miles west of Stanton. The semi was going east when it lost control for unknown reasons on a curve and then rolled onto its side in the south ditch.
The 45-year-old declined medical treatment at the scene. Traffic was directed around the crash for about an hour.
Stanton Fire were also called to the scene of the incident.
