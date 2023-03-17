SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just like any major holiday, Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) want to make sure Siouxlanders have a safe St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff, approximately 10-15 patrol cars will be deployed throughout Sioux City.

Just like years prior, high visibility traffic enforcement is needed to remove impaired drivers from roadways.

Trooper Yaneff said there is no excuse for people to drive intoxicated.

“If we are going to partake in alcohol, you know, make sure there is a sober driver. There’s going to be plenty of Lyft and Uber drivers. I believe that Mr. Keen is going to, just like he does every year around the new years, he’s going to pay for everybody that’s making sure they’re getting a sober driver home,” said Yaneff.

ISP also had their airplane in the sky Friday afternoon for traffic enforcement through Interstate 29