Authorities continue search for man who fled Madison County Courthouse

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are still looking for a man who ran from court in Madison, Nebraska.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that Pacey Nicklen, 21, was in the Madison County Court in Madison Thursday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. After having his bond revoked, Nicklen reportedly ran from the courthouse and evaded authorities before entering the cornfield to the east.

Law enforcement lost sight of him, so they established a perimeter and started a ground and aerial search. Officers were on foot and K-9s and drones were used to search the fields on the northern and eastern side of Madison.

The search for Nicklen is ongoing. He is wanted for previous charges and current charges. He is believed to not be in the area of Madison.

Anyone with information about where Nicklen may be is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.