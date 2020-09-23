UPDATE: Authorities continue search for man who assaulted Turner County deputy, stole multiple vehicles

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for your help and to continue to be on the lookout for a man who assaulted a Turner County deputy and stole his patrol vehicle.

Tyson Wessels 42, escaped from custody Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Late Tuesday night, the Lincoln County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office says he is no longer in shackles and has changed clothes.

Officials say since Wessels’ escape he has stolen two other vehicles.

He is now suspected to be driving a silver 2010 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van. The van has Minnesota plates reading “ZS031.”

The previous vehicle he stole, a pickup with Iowa plates, was located in Minnesota.

Authorities warn farmers to pull their keys out of their vehicles if they are out in a field.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wessels can call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office at 605-297-3225, or 911.