Authorities continue Missouri River search for missing person

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities continue the search for a person who went missing after falling or jumping off the Veteran’s Bridge yesterday.

The Sioux City Police Department said that they located several articles of clothing and a cell phone on the bridge, but have not located the person who reportedly jumped or fell from the bridge yesterday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories