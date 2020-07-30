Authorities continue Missouri River search for missing person

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities continue the search for a person who went missing after falling or jumping off the Veteran’s Bridge yesterday.
The Sioux City Police Department said that they located several articles of clothing and a cell phone on the bridge, but have not located the person who reportedly jumped or fell from the bridge yesterday evening.
The incident remains under investigation.
