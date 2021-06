CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Cherokee County officials confirmed there was a fire at the county landfill Friday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a structure fire was reported at 1805 Linden Street in Cherokee, where the Cherokee County Landfill is located.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The fire is currently being investigated.

KCAU 9 has a crew going to the scene. We will update the story as we receive more information.