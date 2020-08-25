Authorities asking public’s help on Sheldon burglary, vandalism investigation

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find information in a burglary and vandalism investigation.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary and vandalism at Northwest Iowa Landfill Center at 4543 360th Street in Sheldon on Monday.

Officials said during the investigation, they found that an unknown person entered a building at the Northwest Iowa Landfill Center around 5:00 a.m., damaged welding equipment, and left.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Anyone with information about the burglary and vandalism is asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.