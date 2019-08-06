Authorities ask for public’s help after Hawarden pickup stolen, crashed

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a pickup crashed and was later reported stolen from Hawarden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash Friday at 4:48 a.m. at the intersection of 460ths Street and Buchanan Avenue near Hawarden. They found the vehicle, a 2014 GMC Sierra, in the northeast ditch of the intersection.

They said the pickup was going west when the driver tried turning north onto Buchanan Avenue. The driver then lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. No driver was found in the area of the crash.

It is unknown if the driver was injured. The pickup had an estimated $10,000 of damage.

The pickup was owned by a Hawarden resident who later reported the pickup had been stolen from their garage.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280. You can remain anonymous by using their Text-A-Tip program. Text 274637 and at the beginning of the message, enter “scso” and then your tip.