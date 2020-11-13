Authorities arrest suspect in Dixon County stabbing

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Dixon County stabbing.

According to a release, the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javier Zavala, on November 13, in accordance with a warrant issued for the stabbing of Anacleto Perez-Ramirez.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call, on November 9, from a woman regarding a stabbing that happened at 205 Highland Street in Wakefield. The caller stated there was blood all over the garage, and her 34-year-old son was missing.

After authorities were dispatched to the scene, the Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical Center that a 34-year-old was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Zavala is currently held in the Dixon County Jail and is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony, possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault, kidnapping, and first-degree false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.